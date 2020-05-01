Glenn Dale Hutto
On April 26th, 2020, the world lost a hero. Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto, Jr., known by those closest to him as "Dale," was killed in the line of duty this past Sunday. A husband, a father, a son, and a man of God, he was loved by all who knew him. Everything he did, he did wholeheartedly, never showing fear and never holding back his love for those around him, especially for his family. He will be missed for his kindness, his incredible wit, humor, and intellect, and his undying passion for the Lord and His Word. His family has requested that his memorial be kept private and for his closest relatives only.

Published in The Advocate from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
