Glenn Douglas "Doodle" Fairbanks was born November 20, 1935 near Pineville, Louisiana. He died June 28, 2020 in Dallas, Texas, peacefully in his sleep. He was 84 years old. Mr. Fairbanks was a graduate of Pineville High School and of Louisiana College. He was retired from The Veterans Administration Hospital in San Francisco, California after a long career of helping to serve our veterans. He served our country in the Louisiana Guard and on active duty during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. Preceded in death by his parents, Clifton A. Fairbanks, Sr. and Grace Bradford Fairbanks, brothers H. Bradford Fairbanks, Clifton A, "Pete" Fairbanks, Jr., his sister Francis Fairbanks Crawford, niece Amanda L. Fairbanks, nephew William S. Fairbanks, IV, grandnephew Christian Jade Fairbanks. He is survived by his brother William S. "Bill" Fairbanks, III,of Baton Rouge, and by his beloved six nephews and two nieces. Also by many cousins of the Bradford and Fairbanks families. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park. Because of Covid-19, the funeral will be for the immediate family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

