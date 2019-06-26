Glenn Earl Coco, beloved son, beloved brother, and beloved uncle, born in Baton Rouge on September 4, 1943 and passed away on June 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Esnard Gremillion and Maude (Pretty Mama) Gremillion, paternal grandparents, Wilmore A. Coco and Sadie Leet Coco, father and mother, Wilmore A. Coco, Sr. and Marie Gremillion Coco. Glenn is survived by his brother, Wilmore A. Coco, Jr. and his wife, Jodi; maternal aunt, Kathleen Hibbett and paternal uncle, Clyde Coco; nieces and nephews Kim Coco Talbot, Tatia Coco-Broussard, Wilmore (Dub) Coco, III, James G. Coco, Sr. and numerous great nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved dearly. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 12pm until the memorial service begins at 2pm. Inurnment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019