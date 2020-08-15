1/1
Glenn Edward Stafford
1957 - 2020
Glenn Edward Stafford was born September 13, 1957, died at home on August 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elaine and CW Harris. He is survived by his wife, Lynn; and his three children and their spouses, Keri and Mark, Melissa, Glenn Jr. (Bud) and Angeline; his three grand kids, Logan, Riley, and Allie; his adopted mother, Sadie Courtney; and a number of brothers and sisters. Glenn worked most of his life in the scaffolding business, as a truck driver, forklift operator, and as a foreman over the scaffold yard. One of Glenn's best attributes was that he never met a stranger, and always had a smile for everyone.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
