A resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home. He was born October 17, 1937 in Amite, LA and was 81 years of age. He was a United States Air Force Veteran of Vietnam where he received a Bronze Star. He is survived by wife, Bettie Joe Miller; 1 daughter, Lindsey Phillips and husband, Robert; 2 sons, Ivy D. Miller and wife, Rhonda, and Glenn L. Miller, Jr.; 1 sister, JoAnn Hartner; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Ivy and Margaret Miller; 1 brother, Alvin Miller. Visitation at Hillsdale Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019. Interment Hillsdale Cemetery, Hillsdale, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Lamar Miller Sr..
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019