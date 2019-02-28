Funeral Services for Glenn Marie Aites age 72, will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church, 6538 Mickens Rd. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Greater New Hollywood MBC Cemetery, St. Francisville, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.
