Glenn Marie Aites

Funeral Services for Glenn Marie Aites age 72, will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church, 6538 Mickens Rd. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Greater New Hollywood MBC Cemetery, St. Francisville, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
