Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ruebel Funeral Home 6313 W Markham St Little Rock , AR 72205 (501)-666-0123 Memorial service 2:00 PM Ruebel Funeral Home Little Rock , AR View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Newton Hickey, 77, passed away on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La. Glenn grew up in Benton, Arkansas where he graduated from Benton High School. He also attended Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee. He graduated college with a Bachelors Degree from Henderson State University. He also served in the Arkansas National Guard. For over 20 years, He and his late wife Sandy owned Hickey's Sports, a local sporting goods and apparel retailer in Little Rock. Glenn then went on to pursue his passion, the game of golf and golf course construction. Over the next 20 years, Glenn collaborated with golf architects, owners, and even a few tour players on the construction and renovation of several high-profile golf courses in the United States and overseas. Over the years, he also played amateur golf around the state of Arkansas where he developed many of his closest and longest lasting relationships. Glenn is survived by his son, J.J. and his wife, Renae; and 4 grandchildren, Taylor, Andrew, Alexa, and Ryan Hickey in Denham Springs, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandy and his parents, Lynn and Helen Hickey. A memorial service will be held at Ruebel Funeral Home in Little Rock on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the . The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all the amazing Doctors, Nurses, therapists, and support staff who provided excellent care for him. Glenn Newton Hickey, 77, passed away on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La. Glenn grew up in Benton, Arkansas where he graduated from Benton High School. He also attended Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee. He graduated college with a Bachelors Degree from Henderson State University. He also served in the Arkansas National Guard. For over 20 years, He and his late wife Sandy owned Hickey's Sports, a local sporting goods and apparel retailer in Little Rock. Glenn then went on to pursue his passion, the game of golf and golf course construction. Over the next 20 years, Glenn collaborated with golf architects, owners, and even a few tour players on the construction and renovation of several high-profile golf courses in the United States and overseas. Over the years, he also played amateur golf around the state of Arkansas where he developed many of his closest and longest lasting relationships. Glenn is survived by his son, J.J. and his wife, Renae; and 4 grandchildren, Taylor, Andrew, Alexa, and Ryan Hickey in Denham Springs, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandy and his parents, Lynn and Helen Hickey. A memorial service will be held at Ruebel Funeral Home in Little Rock on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the . The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all the amazing Doctors, Nurses, therapists, and support staff who provided excellent care for him. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.