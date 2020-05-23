Glenn Robert Timmons, 81, a resident of St. Francisville and born in Danville, IL, passed away on May 15, 2020 at his home. He retired as President from Harry L. Laws and Co in West Baton Rouge. A private family service will be held with burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis TN. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anne Carr Porter Timmons, one daughter, Elizabeth Timmons of Memphis, TN, one sister, Phyllis Timmons Schendel of Danville, IL and one brother-in-law, Jerry Martin Porter of Islamorada, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn graduated in 1957 from Danville Illinois High School. He attended the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He went on to serve in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. After serving in the US Air Force, he earned his BS from Southern Illinois University. He then went to Louisiana State University where he earned his Masters Degree in Agricultural Economics which served him well for his work in the Louisiana Sugar Industry. He spent five years in New Orleans working for American Sugar Cane League. Glenn will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store