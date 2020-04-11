Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Rush McClendon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Rush McClendon, a native of Latanier, Louisiana and long time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara Paulk McClendon, three children, Bridget Chapin (Mark) of Burke, VA, Karen Nolan of Denham Springs, and Al McClendon (Kristin) also of Denham Springs. He was grandfather to John Chapin (Jessica) of Brooklyn, NY, Richard Chapin (Katie) of Chantilly, VA, Connor McClendon (Brittnay) of Baton Rouge, and Morgan McClendon of Denham Springs, and great-grandfather to Hannah and Evie Chapin of Chantilly, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emma McClendon, sisters Lillian Carroll, Irma Rutherford, Velma Clyde and Margie Kusser, and brother Billy McClendon. Glenn graduated from Poland High School in Latanier, and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Louisiana State University and worked as an electrical engineer in the construction industry. Glenn was a committed Christian who served as a deacon for over 40 years at Florida Boulevard Baptist Church. A private service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Tuesday, April 14.

