Glenn Wayne Gaudet, a native of Lafayette and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at his home on August 4, 2020 at the age of 58. Glenn received his B.A. degree from LSU and earned his master's degree in social work from the University of Southern Mississippi. Glenn is survived by his mother Patricia Adams Gaudet; two brothers Karl Gaudet and wife Patricia M., and Richard Gaudet and wife Nora; nieces and nephews, Michelle Frost and husband Whit, Kristopher Gaudet, Megan Hale and husband David, Mariah Gaudet and Addie Gaudet, Cayden R. Clendenin, David Brooks Frost, and David Calder Hale. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Dale Gaudet; grandparents, LP and Beula Gaudet, and CF and Eugenia Adams. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Baton Rouge on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to thank special friends, Michelle Baxter, Gail Holmes, Eline Lapaix Kalanje, and Michael Floyd. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul (225-383-7837) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
