Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenney Louise Archer Valentine. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenney Louise Archer Valentine, 74, a native of Centreville, MS and resident of Baton Rouge from the age of four, passed away on July 17, 2019. Born March 29, 1945, she was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School. She retired after 24 years of service at LSU Agricultural Center Extension Services. For a period of time, she served as Head Secretary of the Economics Division. At the time that the department was re-structured, she continued in the position of secretary of the Department of Agricultural Economics. Glenney was preceded in death by her parents, John E. Archer Sr. and Olivia Louise Hughes Archer, and by a great nephew, Kolton Kepper. She is survived by: her brother John E. "Ned" Archer, Jr.; nephew John E. "Ned" Fasullo and wife Amy Radle Fasullo; four nieces – Amy Archer Sobert and husband Todd Sobert, Amber Archer Kepper, Amanda Archer, and Mary Katherine "K-K" Archer; 19 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great niece and great-great nephew; her beloved dog, DJ; and her friend, mentor, and former boss, Dr. Kenneth Roberts and his wife Rose. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, on Saturday, August 10 at 3:00 pm until a memorial service to begin at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul, or the EBR Council on Aging, each one having been so very generous in their support of Glenney. Glenney Louise Archer Valentine, 74, a native of Centreville, MS and resident of Baton Rouge from the age of four, passed away on July 17, 2019. Born March 29, 1945, she was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School. She retired after 24 years of service at LSU Agricultural Center Extension Services. For a period of time, she served as Head Secretary of the Economics Division. At the time that the department was re-structured, she continued in the position of secretary of the Department of Agricultural Economics. Glenney was preceded in death by her parents, John E. Archer Sr. and Olivia Louise Hughes Archer, and by a great nephew, Kolton Kepper. She is survived by: her brother John E. "Ned" Archer, Jr.; nephew John E. "Ned" Fasullo and wife Amy Radle Fasullo; four nieces – Amy Archer Sobert and husband Todd Sobert, Amber Archer Kepper, Amanda Archer, and Mary Katherine "K-K" Archer; 19 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great niece and great-great nephew; her beloved dog, DJ; and her friend, mentor, and former boss, Dr. Kenneth Roberts and his wife Rose. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, on Saturday, August 10 at 3:00 pm until a memorial service to begin at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul, or the EBR Council on Aging, each one having been so very generous in their support of Glenney. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close