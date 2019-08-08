Glenney Louise Archer Valentine, 74, a native of Centreville, MS and resident of Baton Rouge from the age of four, passed away on July 17, 2019. Born March 29, 1945, she was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School. She retired after 24 years of service at LSU Agricultural Center Extension Services. For a period of time, she served as Head Secretary of the Economics Division. At the time that the department was re-structured, she continued in the position of secretary of the Department of Agricultural Economics. Glenney was preceded in death by her parents, John E. Archer Sr. and Olivia Louise Hughes Archer, and by a great nephew, Kolton Kepper. She is survived by: her brother John E. "Ned" Archer, Jr.; nephew John E. "Ned" Fasullo and wife Amy Radle Fasullo; four nieces – Amy Archer Sobert and husband Todd Sobert, Amber Archer Kepper, Amanda Archer, and Mary Katherine "K-K" Archer; 19 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great niece and great-great nephew; her beloved dog, DJ; and her friend, mentor, and former boss, Dr. Kenneth Roberts and his wife Rose. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, on Saturday, August 10 at 3:00 pm until a memorial service to begin at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul, or the EBR Council on Aging, each one having been so very generous in their support of Glenney.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019