Glinda Mae Johnson (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-9534
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
2129 LA 1
Donaldsonville, LA
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
2129 LA 1
Donaldsonville, LA
Obituary
On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Plaquemine, Louisiana, Sister Glinda Johnson, departed this life to join her heavenly father. "Glinda Mae" was born on December 27, 1954 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Rev. Herman Wilbert Johnson Sr. and Gladies (nee Harvey) Johnson. Glinda leaves to cherish her life and memory a devoted daughter, Latisha (Charles) Bouvay of Plaquemine, two loving sons, Troy Johnson of Denham Springs and Shone Williams of Darrow, one brother, Arthur Johnson of Donaldsonville, 12 grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives. Visiting 10 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2109 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2129 LA 1, Donaldsonville, until religious services at 11 AM. Internment in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
