Glora Dean Allen-Faulkner
Gloria Dean Allen Faulkner passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020, at the age of 87. She was a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Metairie, LA. She attended McKinley Senior High School. She was survived by her daughter Margaret Jackson of Baton Rouge, son Douglas Faulkner, Jr., of Metairie, LA, sister Theresa Hunter Vincent, three godchildren, Pam Lanis, Francene Woods, Ann Brumfield, two sisters in law Geraldine and Shirley Allen, brother in law William Faulkner, special niece Ruby Jones four grandchildren Mark, Scedric, Veronica and Gurard Jackson, 18 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents George and Lorena Allen, 10 brothers (3 infants) Alfred, Otis, George, Roosevelt Aldrich "Blood" Charles Sr Allen, Marvin Hunter and sister Earnestine "Tina" Kilgore. Services in Kenner, LA on May 9, 2020.

Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.
