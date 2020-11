Or Copy this URL to Share

Glorest Thomas departed this life on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 76. Religious Service is November 6 at 1 p.m. at New Zion B.C., 4105 Odell Street. Interment: Roselawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service, Denham Springs.

