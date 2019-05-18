Gloria Dean Adams Washington entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2019 at the age of 83. Survived by her 3 daughters, Valarie Sparrow, Sharon Pittman, Karen Smith (Kenny); 2 sisters Mildred A. Howard (Richard), Brenda A. Walton, 1 brother James Adams, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 3 godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended children, relatives, and cherished friends. Visitation Monday May 20, 2019 from 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway East Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Pastor Conway L. Knighton officiating. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 20, 2019