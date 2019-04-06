Gloria Anderson Donatto

Gloria Donatto entered into eternal at Ochsner Medical Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was an 80 year old native of New Orleans, Louisiana; pre-Katrina longtime resident of New Orleans; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and a retired Orleans Parish Educator. Visitation Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge from 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Deacon Joe Scimeca; interment at Mt Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans. Survivors include her son, Keith Donatto, M.D., San Francisco, California; sisters, Louise Juanita Miller and Elizabeth Anderson; nieces and nephews, Andrea, Terry, Mark (Rachel) and Derek (Katrina) Anderson; Kim and Kevin Kelso; Allison (Eugene) Valentine, Camara (Kemba) Dupree, Gayle (Reginald) Brown and Ronald (Elonda) Miller; former husband, Charles F. Donatto, River Ridge, Louisiana; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by parents, Mary and Wilson Anderson; nieces, Iris Kelso and Leslie Anderson. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
