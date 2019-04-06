Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gloria Donatto entered into eternal at Ochsner Medical Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was an 80 year old native of New Orleans, Louisiana; pre-Katrina longtime resident of New Orleans; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and a retired Orleans Parish Educator. Visitation Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge from 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Deacon Joe Scimeca; interment at Mt Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans. Survivors include her son, Keith Donatto, M.D., San Francisco, California; sisters, Louise Juanita Miller and Elizabeth Anderson; nieces and nephews, Andrea, Terry, Mark (Rachel) and Derek (Katrina) Anderson; Kim and Kevin Kelso; Allison (Eugene) Valentine, Camara (Kemba) Dupree, Gayle (Reginald) Brown and Ronald (Elonda) Miller; former husband, Charles F. Donatto, River Ridge, Louisiana; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by parents, Mary and Wilson Anderson; nieces, Iris Kelso and Leslie Anderson. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary. Gloria Donatto entered into eternal at Ochsner Medical Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was an 80 year old native of New Orleans, Louisiana; pre-Katrina longtime resident of New Orleans; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and a retired Orleans Parish Educator. Visitation Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge from 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Deacon Joe Scimeca; interment at Mt Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans. Survivors include her son, Keith Donatto, M.D., San Francisco, California; sisters, Louise Juanita Miller and Elizabeth Anderson; nieces and nephews, Andrea, Terry, Mark (Rachel) and Derek (Katrina) Anderson; Kim and Kevin Kelso; Allison (Eugene) Valentine, Camara (Kemba) Dupree, Gayle (Reginald) Brown and Ronald (Elonda) Miller; former husband, Charles F. Donatto, River Ridge, Louisiana; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by parents, Mary and Wilson Anderson; nieces, Iris Kelso and Leslie Anderson. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary. Funeral Home Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary

5905 Hwy 19

Zachary , LA 70791

225-654-3802 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close