Gloria Ann Boudreaux LeBlanc, age 73, born on January 1, 1947, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 4:12 p.m. A native of Baton Rouge, LA and the first baby born in 1947, was a resident of Gonzales, LA for the past 44 years. Gloria is survived by her sons, Randall Sr., Rodney and Dwayne; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Vicky Alleman, Heloise Bouquet and Edna Mae Poche; brother, Glen Boudreaux; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Edna Templet Boudreaux and Edward J. Boudreaux; and sister, Betty Gourgues. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.