Gloria Ann Wilbert Francise, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 88. She was a retired school teacher at White Castle High; resident of White Castle and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, White Castle on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm, celebrated by Father Phil Spano. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Ann Francise Callegan and husband Mark, Norman Joseph Francise, Jr and wife Melissa, and Sheila Francise Bourgeois and husband Travis; grandchildren, Lacey Ann Callegan, Lance Callegan and wife Katherine, Erin Francise Gauthreaux and husband Miguel, Bailey Bourgeois, Annslee Bourgeois, Kaitlyn Francise, Abby Francise and Elaine Bourgeois; great grandchildren, Lucia, Lana and John Miguel Gauthreaux, Weston, Asher and Tucker Callegan; and brother, Andrew Wilbert, Jr. and wife Janet. Preceded in death by her husband, Norman "Scrappy" Francise, Sr.; son, Tommy Francise; grandson, Jeremy Francise; parents, Andrew, Sr and Leona LeBlanc Wilbert; and sister, Margaret Wilbert Major. Pallbearers will be Lance Callegan, Travis Bourgeois, Mark Callegan, Miguel Gauthreaux, Jamie Francise and Charles "Rickey" Major. Gloria was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Everyone who knew her loved her and she always saw the best in everyone.

