A native of Morganza, La. and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, she passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Pointe Coupee General Hospital at the age of 89. She was a retired state employee and a devout member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. One of her favorite pastimes was caring for her cockatiel Pokee and she was an avid Saints fan. She is survived by her brothers, S.J Serio and wife Nora of Morganza, Vincent "Beaty" Serio of Baton Rouge, Jack Serio and wife Ann of Morganza, Rudy Serio and wife Betty Jo of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law, Rita Serio of Morganza; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank N. Serio, Sr. and Marie Zito Serio; sisters, Annie Serio Laurent and her husband Alvin, Josie Serio Purpera and her husband Leonard; brothers, Charlie Serio, Frank "Buddy" Serio Jr. and his wife Myrtle Serio, sister-in-law, Louise Serio. A visitation will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, with recitation of the rosary at 9:30 am. Inurnment will follow in the church mausoleum. A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home, Pointe Coupee General Hospital and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to in her memory.

Donations