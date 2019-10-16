Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Cobb Pevey. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Cobb Pevey, 91, was a beloved mother, grandmother and aunt joined her heavenly family on October 16, 2019. She was born on November 7, 1927 and has been a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and graduate of Baton Rouge High School. She retired from the City Club after many years in the accounting department. She treasured life and taught us all to live life, love all and to laugh. She adored her family and was affectionately known as "Kiki" to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and many others. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Pevey, Sr.; father, John Robert Cobb; mother, Lee Verne Scott Cobb; sister, June Cobb Brown; brothers, Robert L. Cobb, Ronald G. Cobb, Darrell L. Cobb and her son-in-law, Bryan W. Dean. She is survived by her children; daughter, Sharon Pevey Dean, Rebecca Jonas and husband, Hank, Charles R. Pevey, Jr. and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Andrew McDowell and wife, Barbara; Ryan McDowell; Meghan Feeney and husband, Sean; Bradley Pevey and wife, Katherine; Natalie Pevey Smith and husband, David and 8 beautiful great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 2:00pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with services immediately following. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include: Andrew McDowell, Ryan McDowell, David Smith, Bradley Pevey, Sean Feeney and Jamie Zernott. Our family would like to thank, Dr. Deborah Abernathy, Dr. Rebecca Treuil and Dr. Laura Zatarain for their love and treatment of our mom. We would also like to thank, Danica Woody for her loving devotion and care that she gave our mom for a number of years. A special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice for being so kind at such a heart breaking time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , St. Joseph Hospice or a charity of your liking. Gloria Cobb Pevey, 91, was a beloved mother, grandmother and aunt joined her heavenly family on October 16, 2019. She was born on November 7, 1927 and has been a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and graduate of Baton Rouge High School. She retired from the City Club after many years in the accounting department. She treasured life and taught us all to live life, love all and to laugh. She adored her family and was affectionately known as "Kiki" to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and many others. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Pevey, Sr.; father, John Robert Cobb; mother, Lee Verne Scott Cobb; sister, June Cobb Brown; brothers, Robert L. Cobb, Ronald G. Cobb, Darrell L. Cobb and her son-in-law, Bryan W. Dean. She is survived by her children; daughter, Sharon Pevey Dean, Rebecca Jonas and husband, Hank, Charles R. Pevey, Jr. and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Andrew McDowell and wife, Barbara; Ryan McDowell; Meghan Feeney and husband, Sean; Bradley Pevey and wife, Katherine; Natalie Pevey Smith and husband, David and 8 beautiful great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 2:00pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with services immediately following. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include: Andrew McDowell, Ryan McDowell, David Smith, Bradley Pevey, Sean Feeney and Jamie Zernott. Our family would like to thank, Dr. Deborah Abernathy, Dr. Rebecca Treuil and Dr. Laura Zatarain for their love and treatment of our mom. We would also like to thank, Danica Woody for her loving devotion and care that she gave our mom for a number of years. A special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice for being so kind at such a heart breaking time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , St. Joseph Hospice or a charity of your liking. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.