Gloria Cockerham Jordan left this life on September 22, 2019 at the age of 91 in the presence of her daughter, Joan Travis Fuller; her caregiver, Nancy Keller; and Gloria's "coffee buddy" Romonique Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Walter Carrol Jordan; parents, Maurice Kerney Cockerham and Dovie Jewel Carpenter; brothers, Henry Lancaster and Douglas Lamar Cockerham, Sr.; son-in-law, James Glenn Fuller; and grandchild, Clay Hayden Jordan. She was a strong Christian and always loved being with her sweetheart husband and family. Born in her childhood home at the corner of Hatchell Lane and Cockerham Rd. in Denham Springs, she resided there until her marriage to the love of her life, Carrol. She is survived by her children, John Carrol Jordan, Joan "Travis" Fuller, and Walter Fred "Rocky" Jordan (Mary); grandchildren, Victoria Carrol Guitreau (Patrick), Matthew Charles Jordan (Kristy); great-grandchildren, Chloe Guitreau, Lauri Jordan, and James Michael Jordan; and special nephew, Douglas L. Cockerham, Jr. Special thanks to her caregiver Nancy Keller, and Nancy's daughter, Romonique of Caring Angels. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019

