Teedy Comeaux passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was courageous in her fight with cancer and a role model to all in living life to the fullest. Her strength and determination left no mountain too high and no goal unachievable. She learned how to pull a horse trailer because she wanted to ride her beloved mule "Loretta" all over the United States. In true Teedy fashion, she embarked on a 2 hour journey her first time venturing out on her own. She and Loretta travelled all over together making new friends at every stop. They were known for always wearing matching outfits and were loved by all. She lived and travelled all over the world but nothing made her happier than living back at home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lela Comeaux, brother Sonny Marques, sister Beth Mouton, nephew's Kevin Comeaux and Jarod Henson, and her precious puppy, Kasey. We know they will all rejoice in Heaven. Thank you to those who have touched her life and prayed for her. She will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held in the barn at James Grace House, 24455 W.L. Grace Road in Plaquemine, Louisiana on September 19th 3-5pm. Casual attire.

