Gloria Comeaux Daniel
1942 - 2020
Gloria Comeaux Daniel, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at her home peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a former Elementary teacher and co-owner of Daniel Pharmacy. Gloria was a resident and native born in Addis, LA on September 26, 1942. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm; and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly at 12 pm, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Allen Daniel; children, Matt Daniel and wife Megan, Rachel Daniel, and Aaron Daniel and wife Cris; grandchildren, Seth, Piper, Camille and Grant Daniel; brother, Stephen Comeaux; and numerous family members. Preceded in death by her children, Mary Kris, Mary Holley and Seth Daniel; parents, Russell and Bernadine "Nean" Breaux Comeaux; and siblings, Barbara Comeaux Strauss, Russell Comeaux, Jr. and Kathy Comeaux Pillittere. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
October 30, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
