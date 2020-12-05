Gloria Comeaux Mixon McGirk, "Jesus said unto her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.'" (John 11: 25-26) Gloria passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Born August 23, 1930, she was a native of Baton Rouge who moved to Pineville, La., then lived in Texas briefly before returning to her hometown. She was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and Louisiana College in Pineville, worked for H. J. Wilson Co., and retired as a longtime manager of Life Uniform. Gloria was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, P.W. "Crit" and Georgia "Jayne" Comeaux, her first husband and the father of her children, W.E. "Bill" Mixon, her second husband, Samuel McGirk, her son William Kirk and her brother W.G. "Bill" Comeaux. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son and daughter-in-law, Howard and Phyllis Mixon, three grandsons, Duane and wife Clair Mixon, Travis Mixon, Shane Mixon and two granddaughters, Rachel Masters Doucet and her husband, Josh, and Paula McClure and her husband, Chase. Gloria was a loving great grandmother to eight: Abigail, Natalie, Christopher Mixon, Bryce Mixon, Alexander and Morrigan McClure, and Barrett and Adelyn Doucet. Other survivors include her nephews, Wayne, Tommy and Paul Comeaux. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store