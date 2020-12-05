1/
Gloria Comeaux Mixon McGirk
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Comeaux Mixon McGirk, "Jesus said unto her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.'" (John 11: 25-26) Gloria passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Born August 23, 1930, she was a native of Baton Rouge who moved to Pineville, La., then lived in Texas briefly before returning to her hometown. She was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and Louisiana College in Pineville, worked for H. J. Wilson Co., and retired as a longtime manager of Life Uniform. Gloria was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, P.W. "Crit" and Georgia "Jayne" Comeaux, her first husband and the father of her children, W.E. "Bill" Mixon, her second husband, Samuel McGirk, her son William Kirk and her brother W.G. "Bill" Comeaux. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son and daughter-in-law, Howard and Phyllis Mixon, three grandsons, Duane and wife Clair Mixon, Travis Mixon, Shane Mixon and two granddaughters, Rachel Masters Doucet and her husband, Josh, and Paula McClure and her husband, Chase. Gloria was a loving great grandmother to eight: Abigail, Natalie, Christopher Mixon, Bryce Mixon, Alexander and Morrigan McClure, and Barrett and Adelyn Doucet. Other survivors include her nephews, Wayne, Tommy and Paul Comeaux. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved