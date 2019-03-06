Gloria D. Davis departed this life on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at LaHacienda Nursing and Rehab in Houston, TX. She was 78, a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Houston, TX. Visitation at Morning Star Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12:00pm to Religious Services at 2:00pm. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
