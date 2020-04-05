Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Dean "Tee Cee" Barton. View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson Street Clinton , LA 70722 (225)-683-5222 Send Flowers Obituary

2 Timothy 4: 6-7 For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Gloria, a native of Ethel, LA and resident of Ventress, LA passed away at the age of 75 on Monday March 30th 2020 at 3:30pm at Sterling Place Nursing Facility on North Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday April 7th 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy. 10 Clinton, LA. Pastor Lloyd L. Harris officiating. With regards to the COVID-19 mandates attendance will be limited to 10 persons; immediate family only. Gloria leaves to cherish her memories a daughter Charlene Barton and a son Calvin Barton. Sisters Emma B. Clay, Velma B. Ingram, Thelma Barton all of Baton Rouge, LA., Barbara B. (William) Latimore Ventress, LA, Gladys Barton Sacramento, CA, Clara B. Carpenter Los Angeles, CA., sister in law, Evelyn W. Barton Jackson, LA. Brothers Clarence Barton Jr. Ethel, LA. and Johnny Barton Baton Rouge, LA. Preceded in death by her mother Gatha B. Barton, stepmother Dora Turner Barton, Father Clarence Barton Sr., 3 brothers, Claudis Barton, Frank Barton, Leo Barton and a Brother in law Wilbert Clay. Professional service entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson St. Clinton, LA. Special Thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and Sterling Place Nursing Facility. 2 Timothy 4: 6-7 For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Gloria, a native of Ethel, LA and resident of Ventress, LA passed away at the age of 75 on Monday March 30th 2020 at 3:30pm at Sterling Place Nursing Facility on North Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday April 7th 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy. 10 Clinton, LA. Pastor Lloyd L. Harris officiating. With regards to the COVID-19 mandates attendance will be limited to 10 persons; immediate family only. Gloria leaves to cherish her memories a daughter Charlene Barton and a son Calvin Barton. Sisters Emma B. Clay, Velma B. Ingram, Thelma Barton all of Baton Rouge, LA., Barbara B. (William) Latimore Ventress, LA, Gladys Barton Sacramento, CA, Clara B. Carpenter Los Angeles, CA., sister in law, Evelyn W. Barton Jackson, LA. Brothers Clarence Barton Jr. Ethel, LA. and Johnny Barton Baton Rouge, LA. Preceded in death by her mother Gatha B. Barton, stepmother Dora Turner Barton, Father Clarence Barton Sr., 3 brothers, Claudis Barton, Frank Barton, Leo Barton and a Brother in law Wilbert Clay. Professional service entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson St. Clinton, LA. Special Thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and Sterling Place Nursing Facility. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

