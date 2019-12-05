Gloria Dean Halford Kaglear (1937 - 2019)
  • "May God be a comforter in your time of sorrow. I am praying..."
    - Savitri Norman-Haney
  • "May the peace of God keep you in perfect peace as you keep..."
    - Rev. Ruby Kaiglear-Paynes
Service Information
Semien-Lewis Mortuary, LLC
819 N. State Street
Jennings, LA
70546
(337)-824-0521
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Promised Land Baptist Church
7234 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Promised Land Baptist Church
7234 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Sis. Gloria Dean Halford Kaglear, 82, was born on June 19, 1937, in Baton Rouge, LA to the union of Willie and Ethel Banks-Halford. She departed this earth on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 9:22 p.m. Celebration of Life Services for Sis. Gloria Halford Kaglear will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Perry Wright, Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of religious services at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Southern Memorial Gardens. Sis. Gloria is survived by her husband, Lindbergh Kaglear; four adoring daughters, Sheron (Ronald) Norman, Baker, LA, Shelia (Donald) Tezano, Carol (Vince) Hutchinson, and Jackie (Edward) Williams all of Baton Rouge, LA; one loving son, Bryant Kaglear, Baton Rouge, LA; four siblings, Leon (Hattie) Halford, Springfield, LA, Barbara (James) Singleton, Zachary, LA, Nettie Spland and Mary Halford, both of Baton Rouge, LA; one sister-in-law, Linda Halford. Arrangements entrusted to Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
