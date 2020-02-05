Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Dean Matthews. View Sign Service Information Southern Memorial Gardens - Baton Rouge 3012 Blount Road Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-775-0727 Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, January 31, 2020 Sister Gloria Dean Matthews received her reward of eternal rest in heaven. She was born January 27,1934 to the union of Norman Hilton Matthews Sr. and Georgia Lucille Parker. She was affectionately called Mama Dean by her loved ones. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Fairview Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Robert D. Hall. She later moved her membership to Israelite Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Reverend R.D. Gwen. She continued serving under the following pastors: Rev. Richard Green, Rev. Jesse Davis, Rev. Charles Lee Burris, Sr. and presently Reverend Donald R. Sterling. Mama Dean was a loyal and faithful member of Israelite Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She loved her church and was active in many of her church organizations. She served as President of the Sisterhood and as Secretary of the Deaconess Board over 40 years. Then in addition, she served as President of the Women's Ministry, Secretary of the Neighborhood Breakfast Club and she was the past Most Noble Governor of Hattie's Household of Ruth #6865. Mama Dean finished Reddy Street Elementary School and was in the first graduating class at McKinley Senior High School in 1950. She also attended Southern University for 2 years. She was employed as a Medical Laboratory Assistant and File Clerk at the Medical Clinic until her retirement. Mama Dean had a passion for cooking and baking and everybody loved her delectable homemade dishes. Mama Dean was married to the late Booker Theodore Barnes, Sr. to this union three children were born. Darlene Marie Barnes Stanley (Albert), Booker Theodor Barnes, Jr., and Anitha Renea Barnes Zeno (Leo). Mama Dean leaves to cherish her memories two daughters Darlene Marie Barnes Stanley (Albert), Anitha Renea Barnes Zeno (Leo), one sister-in-law Carolyn L. Matthews, one nephew Norman Hilton Matthews, III, three grandchilden Shimetia Renea Stanley Gardner (Jamar), Dr. Dawn Marie Stanley, Christian Morel Zeno, Sr. (Brittnay) and seven great-great grandchildren JaQuan DeWayne Gordon, Jamar Tremann Gardner, Jr., Christian Morel Zeno, Jr., Blaize Morel Zeno, Lyric Unique Zeno, Tijhay Zeno and a host of other relatives and friends. Mama Dean is preceded in death by her father (Norman Hilton Matthews, Sr.), mother (Georgia Lucille Parker Matthews), son (Booker Theodore Barnes, Jr.), brother (Norman Hilton Matthews, Jr.) and two grandsons (Reginald Lamar Zeno & Terrance Bernard Zeno). Visitation for family and friends will be Friday February 7, from 9 AM - 10:30 AM and the funeral service will begin at 11AM, officiated by Rev. Donald R. Sterling at Israelite Missionary Baptist Church 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Dr., BR, LA 70802. Burial will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens 3012 Blount RD, BR, LA 70807. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020

