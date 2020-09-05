1/1
Gloria Dean Spooner Johnson
1937 - 2020
Gloria Dean Spooner Johnson, born on September 30, 1937 in Arbroth, LA and resided in Brusly, departed this life on August 30, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Gloria D.S. Johnson was educated in W.B.R. Parish in Port Allen, LA and completed High School in the Adult Education Program in Baton Rouge, LA. She was employed at Kean's Laundry for 18 yrs in 1981. She worked at LSU for 18 yrs and retired later. She worked for Service Master 11 plus years and E.B.R. Traffic Division as a Crossing Guard at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School. Gloria was very active. She attended aerobic classes, computer classes and other activities provided at the Leo Butler Center. She was a faithful member to her church. She was a past member and Co-Captain of Christian of Joy, Member of W.B.R. Parish Mass Choir, Past Member of Pride of Blazing Star Chapter #13, Member of Western Star Benevolent Society, Women Mission, Past Treasurer of Choir at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Chaplain of Mass Choir at Union Baptist Church, served as Vice President on the Deaconess Board and also served as Mother of the Church of Union Baptist Church. She will be missed. She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Gwenevere Marie Johnson (Lawrence) and Janice Vanessa Ricard (Charles) of Baton Rouge, LA; two sons, Barney Ray Phillips and Emanuel Johnson (Kim) of Brusly, LA; three sisters, Mae Bell Carter, Ruth Seaberry and Thelma Trim of Baton Rouge, LA; three brothers, John Henry Spooner, Charles Spooner (Jacquelin) and Felton Spooner (Rynett) of Baton Rouge, LA; seven grandchildren, Dexter Ricard, Sr., Rashad Johnson, Shamika Johnson, Kaneisha Johnson, LaKeisha Johnson, Emanuel Johnson, Jr. and Kamisha Shulpz; 11 great-grandchildren, Alantis, Dexter, Jr., Cedric, Ciaryia, Cayla, Josiah, Jolise, Elaya, Aiden, Roman and Emani; two sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Spooner and Rynett Spooner; two Godchildren, Jessie Ray Trim and Deborah Cannon and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Creacy Williams Spooner; husband, Lawrence Johnson; two brothers, Major and Fred Spooner; one sister, Josie Nell Antoine and grandparents, Rev. Major Williams and Henny Dent Williams. The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The services may be viewed online at www.halldavisandson.com. Interment: Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
September 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Gloria D.S. Johnson. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. S.
Friend
