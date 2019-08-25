Gloria Dean Talton-Sims entered into eternal rest on August 20, 2019 at the age of 81. She retired from Baton Rouge General Hospital. Survived by her daughters Renae Rounds-Stephens (Eddie) of Baton Rouge, Comernita Green (Jessie) of Baker, LA, son Andre Sims (Angela) of Malcolm, Nebraska; grandchildren Amber Sims, Armond Rounds, Justin Sims, DeAndre Sims, Adrianna Sims, Antonio Sims; great grandchildren Jayla Sims, Jordon Sims, Jaleah Galmon, Ja' Kyra Sims. One Sister Willie Mae Wasson (Will) of Killeen, TX; brothers; Robert Talton (Sandra) of Baton Rouge; Mickey Talton (Sue) of St. Louis, MO; Jimmey Talton (Ophelia) Houston, TX and a host of nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents Willie and Henrietta Talton; brother, Johnny Talton. Visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM until religious service at 11:00 AM, Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank RD. Baton Rouge, LA 70811.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019