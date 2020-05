Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria Dean Washington, a resident of Clinton, LA, departed this life Sun., May 17, 2020. She was 78. Visitation will be Thurs., May 21 at 10 am at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson St. Clinton, LA. Rev. Jessie Williams, officiating the graveside service in Union B.C. Cemetery Norwood, LA.

