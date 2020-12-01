A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for Gloria Dell Upchurch Parish on Friday, December 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church Central, 9676 Sullivan Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70818. She was born on August 28, 1932, in San Angelo, Texas, spent most of her life in Wichita Falls, Texas, her retirement years in Burkburnett, Texas, and has been a Baton Rouge resident since 2009. Gloria went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Belinda Rogers and son-in-law Roy Rogers; one grandson, Jeffory Lynn Miller and granddaughter-in-law, Angela Marie Miller; and two great-granddaughters, Hayden Catherine Miller and Sydney Elizabeth Miller, ages 22 and 18; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Odell Holland Upchurch and Vincie Christine Upchurch; sister, Eva Hutton. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in her honor may be made to First Baptist Church Central.

