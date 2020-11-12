Gloria Dent White, age 69, resident of Baton Rouge, LA was born September 25, 1951 and departed this earthly home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Ghoram; 1 sister, Maggie Collins; 2 brothers, Willie and Roosevelt Ghoram and 1 great granddaughter, Aaliyah Dent. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Ricky White; 3 children, Yolanda, Alex, III (Rhonda) and Alexis Dent; 1 step-daughter, Brittany White; mother, Willie Mae Ghoram; 4 sisters, Lucille Ghoram, Edith Brown, Ella White and Sheena Johnson; 1 brother, Wayne Ghoram; 7 grandchildren, Alex IV, Symerria, Symirria and Anadia Dent, Trevor Gause, Carnell and Darnell Smith; 3 great-grandkids, Alex V and Amiya Dent and Chase Rheams and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00PM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. and her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00AM at Mount Zion Baptist Church on the Hill, 220 W. Plains Port Hudson Road, Zachary, LA. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Heavenly Gates Cemetery. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com.
Live responsibly, love unselfishly, wear your masks!!!!