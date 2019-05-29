Gloria Duplessis Hidalgo, a longtime resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday May 25, 2019. She was 81 years old. Gloria loved to sit on her porch, drink coffee daily, wave to passersby's, dance and listen to Swamp Pop. She is survived by her son, Dale Hidalgo (Charlotte); daughters, Darlene Wallace and Dana Loupe; grandchildren, Rea'Lyn Wheat (Jason), Darren Hidalgo, Chasity Hidalgo, Chase Loupe and Casie Loupe and great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Wheat, Isabelle Hidalgo and Royce Wheat. She was preceded in death by her husband Harris Paul Hidalgo, daughter Dina Hidalgo and grandson Jade Wallace. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will take place at St. Mark Catholic Church on Friday, May 31 from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Mausoleum in Prairieville. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019