A memorial service will be held for Gloria F. Gonzales on February 9 at Feliciana Baptist Church, Hwy 67 in Clinton, LA, from 1 to 3 pm with service at 2 pm. Gloria arranged, before her death, to be cremated, therefore there is no body to view. There will be pictures and time to reminisce. Gloria went peacefully Home to be with her Lord and Savior, JESUS CHRIST, on January 28, 2020, at 92. Gloria was a native of Baton Rouge, LA until moving to Alaska upon her husband's, Floyd J Gonzales, retirement, where she quickly became a "Cajun Alaskan" for 17 yrs! She moved back to Clinton, LA upon her husband's death, Sept 27, 2004, to be close to family. Gloria loved to read and volunteer in her community and Church, she was a animal lover, a great and loyal friend, and faithful to whatever she committed herself to. She volunteered at Food Pantries here and in Alaska. There was not a harder worker to be found, no job was beneath her! She was a great "ENCOURAGER" to all she knew. Gloria is preceded in death by gather and mother Teddy & Lessie Fridge, brother Teddy Fridge Jr, sister and brother-in-law Werdna & Eddie Hall, brother-in-law John Verbois, nephew Johnny Verbois, son Larry R Gonzales, daughter Cynthia Fay G Bozeman. Survived by sister Mrytle Verbois, sister-in-law Fleeta Fridge, son & wife Ray & Boydria Gonzales, daughter & husband Darlene & Terry Slade, and many grandchildren, great and great great, and nephews and nieces. She will be missed, until we are reunited in Heaven, by all who knew her. The last thing she would say to any person she came in contact with was "REMEMBER JESUS LOVES 'YOU' !"
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020