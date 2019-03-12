Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Faye Hand. View Sign

Gloria F. Hand, adored wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 81. She was a strong Christian lady who touched the hearts of everyone she knew. She was God's faithful servant who put the family needs before her own. She taught Kindergarten at Northside Baptist Church and worked for Dr. Milton Hughes where she retired in 2000. Her life was a beautiful painting of God's love. Gloria is survived by her husband, Pat Hand; daughter, Vicky and fiancé Randy Melancon; son, Michael; 3 grandchildren, Joshua Rushing and wife Tara, Cade and Macie Hand; great-grandchild, Graylin Rushing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry (Pete) and Earl Hurst. Our heartfelt thanks to all her friends who she loved so much and for all their support and kindness in our need. Visitation will be held at Northside Baptist Church on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of her Life at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Beechridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude, Shriners, or Notre Dame Hospice. A special thanks to Dr. Ed Walker for being there for our family.