Gloria Fleming Houeye, a resident of Amite, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. She was born May 27, 1933 in Jackson, AL and was 87 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Amite and was the former director of the First Baptist Church Day Care. She is survived by her daughter, Bess Kolwe and husband, Mark; son, Donald Houeye, Jr.; 3 grandchildren, Nikki Lombardo and husband, Joey, Corie Downing and husband, Ross, Staci Barnes and husband, Kenny; 5 great-grandchildren, Ella, Emilia, and Elliott Lombardo and Trace and Grace Downing; sister, Carrol Bedwell. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Kenneth Houeye, Sr.; parents, Lillie and Sol Lee Fleming; sisters, Clair Gunter and Nelda Fleming; brothers, Sol, Francis, Pomroy, and Clifton Fleming. Visitation at First Baptist Church, Amite, from 2:00PM until religious services at 3:00PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Services conducted by Bro. Dennis Walker. Pallbearers will be Joey Lombardo, Ross Downing, Elliott Lombardo, Kenny Barnes, Cody Walker, and Richard Kilpatrick. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.