1/1
Gloria Fleming Houeye
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Fleming Houeye, a resident of Amite, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. She was born May 27, 1933 in Jackson, AL and was 87 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Amite and was the former director of the First Baptist Church Day Care. She is survived by her daughter, Bess Kolwe and husband, Mark; son, Donald Houeye, Jr.; 3 grandchildren, Nikki Lombardo and husband, Joey, Corie Downing and husband, Ross, Staci Barnes and husband, Kenny; 5 great-grandchildren, Ella, Emilia, and Elliott Lombardo and Trace and Grace Downing; sister, Carrol Bedwell. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Kenneth Houeye, Sr.; parents, Lillie and Sol Lee Fleming; sisters, Clair Gunter and Nelda Fleming; brothers, Sol, Francis, Pomroy, and Clifton Fleming. Visitation at First Baptist Church, Amite, from 2:00PM until religious services at 3:00PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Services conducted by Bro. Dennis Walker. Pallbearers will be Joey Lombardo, Ross Downing, Elliott Lombardo, Kenny Barnes, Cody Walker, and Richard Kilpatrick. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Service
03:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Dear Donnie and Bess, I am saddened to hear of your mom’s passing. I loved seeing her at church and on days when I volunteered and she was in the nursery. I will always remember her sweet smile! You were blessed to have her in your life.
Becky McCoy Decker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved