Gloria Garside

Service Information
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-8463
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
Obituary
Gloria Garside, age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at The Guest House of Baton Rouge at 1:56 a.m. She was a retired travel agent with Travels by Gloria. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until service at 1:30 p.m. conducted by Deacon Brent Duplessis. Burial at Prairieville Community Cemetery. Survived by her sons, Michael Anthony Rojas and Christopher Laird; daughter, Donna Laird; and sister, Betty Melancon Lanoux. Preceded in death by her parents, Estress Pierre and Julie Agatha Melancon; and two sisters, Marie Curry and Grace Turcotte. She was of the Catholic faith. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
