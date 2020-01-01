Gloria Garside, age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at The Guest House of Baton Rouge at 1:56 a.m. She was a retired travel agent with Travels by Gloria. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until service at 1:30 p.m. conducted by Deacon Brent Duplessis. Burial at Prairieville Community Cemetery. Survived by her sons, Michael Anthony Rojas and Christopher Laird; daughter, Donna Laird; and sister, Betty Melancon Lanoux. Preceded in death by her parents, Estress Pierre and Julie Agatha Melancon; and two sisters, Marie Curry and Grace Turcotte. She was of the Catholic faith. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020