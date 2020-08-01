Mrs. Gloria Harlow, age 93, succumbed to a long illness on Thursday, July 30, 2020, leaving us to cherish her memory. Mrs. Harlow was a kind, creative, generous soul, and as a favorite niece recently commented, "saw the best in everyone." She was dedicated to her family, her many friends, and her faith. Her family is comforted by knowing that her loving late husband of 63 years, Ronald Gale Harlow, Sr., is waiting for her with open arms. Mrs. Harlow was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She will be missed by us all. Mrs. Harlow was born in New Orleans on March 4, 1927, to John L. and Edna Gelder Sallinger. Early in her childhood, the family moved to Baton Rouge. She graduated from Baton Rouge High and LSU, earning a home economics degree and teaching certificate. She earned her way through LSU by working with her mother in the fabric department at the Shopper's Faire in downtown Baton Rouge and by making opera costumes for LSU. Mrs. Harlow later taught kindergarten, first grade, and middle school in French Settlement and Baton Rouge. In 1948, she met the love of her life, Ronald Gale Harlow, Sr., at his twin brother's wedding. She remarked that day that she was going to marry him, and on June 15, 1952, her wish came true. The two shared a long and happy marriage of 63 years, with two lucky children, son Ronald Gale Harlow, Jr. (Carol) and daughter Judy Gale Harlow (Woody Carlson). Ron Jr. and Judy will never forget their mother's love, patience, and guidance. Mrs. Harlow also enjoyed time with her grandson, Alex Russell, a host of special nieces and nephews, other family members, and many good friends. Mrs. Harlow was predeceased by her husband, Ron Harlow, Sr., her parents, John and Edna Sallinger, and much-loved siblings, Melva, John, and Alva. Mrs. Harlow was the last of her generation in the Harlow and Sallinger families, and they proved to us daily that they truly were the Greatest, with their strong work ethics, love of country, faith, and kindness. We miss them all and appreciate all they taught us. Mrs. Harlow was an active member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church, including the Women's Circle and Quilting Group. The family would like to thank her friends at Broadmoor, especially the Lamplighter's Sunday School Class, and special niece, Glenda Keegan, for their loving support of both Gloria and Ron Sr. Thanks also to Dr. Landon Roussel, the staff at The Pearl at Jamestown, Kyle Leblanc, Joan Rubenstein, Rhoda Parker, Needie Bayne, and Betsy Goodner for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Broadmoor United Methodist Church, or the Alzheimer's Association
, in honor of Mrs. Harlow, will be appreciated by the family. Family and friends are invited to share in a celebration of Mrs. Harlow's life. Visitation will be from 1 pm-2 pm with a funeral service at 2 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.