Gloria "Georgia Mae" Hayes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved Gloria 'Georgia Mae' Hayes, a native of Clinton, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away May 16, 2020 after a brief illness, peacefully surrounded by her family and friends. She was a dedicated baptized Jehovah's Witness for over 45 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Earnest Hayes, Jr. and her cherished children, Darrell Anthony and Danna Marchelle. A public viewing will be held at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 9:00 am with a private funeral immediately following at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Days Chapel AME Cemetery, Clinton, LA. If you would like to view the funeral services via Zoom please send your name and email address to (225) 588-6002.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
09:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Funeral
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved