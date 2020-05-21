Our beloved Gloria 'Georgia Mae' Hayes, a native of Clinton, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away May 16, 2020 after a brief illness, peacefully surrounded by her family and friends. She was a dedicated baptized Jehovah's Witness for over 45 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Earnest Hayes, Jr. and her cherished children, Darrell Anthony and Danna Marchelle. A public viewing will be held at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 9:00 am with a private funeral immediately following at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Days Chapel AME Cemetery, Clinton, LA. If you would like to view the funeral services via Zoom please send your name and email address to (225) 588-6002.

