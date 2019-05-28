Gloria Hillen Moore, 88 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 27, 2019. She entered this world on May 12, 1931, born to Herman and Alberta Hillen, in Baton Rouge, LA. She retired from Louisiana Department of Labor in 1986. Gloria is survived by 3 sons, Richard Dean Moore and wife, Alison, Brett Todd Moore, and Alan Dale Moore and his wife, Lea Ann; 2 daughters, Lynda Moore Young and husband, Keith and Pamela Moore Kogel and husband, Donnie Kogel, Sr.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; brother, Herman Dempsey Hillen; sister, Beverly Hillen Gullett; and a host of nieces and nephews. Gloria is preceded in death by her father, Herman James Hillen; mother, Alberta Dean Boyd Hillen; daughter, Norma Jean Braud; brother, Edward Homer Hillen; and grandson, Richard Dean Moore, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Rd. Baker, Louisiana, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service in the chapel at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Randy Goudeau. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 30, 2019