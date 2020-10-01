Gloria Jean Blaylock Newman , age 82, was taken Home on Tuesday, 28 September after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Grenada, MS and grew up in Baton Rouge. She attended University High and LSU where she met and married her late husband (52 years) Lt. Col. Sam D. Newman, USAF (Ret). After 20 years of living all over the U.S. and in England as an Air Force wife, the family returned to Baton Rouge and she worked as a history teacher at Istrouma, Scotlandville Magnet and Baton Rouge Magnet High Schools. Gloria is survived by her son, John Dewey Newman, daughter-in-law Teri Newman, and her brother Bobby Blaylock. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bea and Dewey Blaylock. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (www.caaws.org/donate
).