Gloria Jean Davis died June 22, 2020 at the age of 71. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30 from 10 am until service at noon at MJR Friendly Service Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., D.S. Interment Bethelham Church Cemetery, Killian, LA. Arrangements are entrusted to MJR Friendly Service F.H., D.S.

