Mrs. Gloria Jean Davis Gray entered into eternal rest on January 16, 2020. Survived by four children: Iris Jones, Valerie (Matthew Sr.) Sharper, Reverend Sharon (Reverend Leonard Sr.) Harrel and Kelvin (Velma) Gray, Sr.; 10 grand children: Matthew Jr. and Justin Sharper, Leonard Jr., Stephen and Michael Harrel, Kelvin Gray, Jr., Natasha Felton, Latonya Webb, Tomeka McNeely and Venicia Yates; 21 great grand children, and 1 great-great grand child. Goddaughter Yolanda (Donald) Robertson. Siblings: Arthur Davis, Jr., Charles Davis, Reverend William Davis, Sr., and Cornelia E. Mason. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020, 8:00am until religious services at 10:00 am, First Baptist Church of Richmond Park, 3115 Newton Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend William Davis, Sr. officiating. Interment Gilbert's Memorial Park, Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020