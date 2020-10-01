1/1
Gloria Jean (Blaylock) Newman
Gloria Jean Blaylock Newman , age 82, was taken Home on Tuesday, 28 September after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Grenada, MS and grew up in Baton Rouge. She attended University High and LSU where she met and married her late husband (52 years) Lt. Col. Sam D. Newman, USAF (Ret). After 20 years of living all over the U.S. and in England as an Air Force wife, the family returned to Baton Rouge and she worked as a history teacher at Istrouma, Scotlandville Magnet and Baton Rouge Magnet High Schools. Gloria is survived by her son, John Dewey Newman, daughter-in-law Teri Newman, and her brother Bobby Blaylock. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bea and Dewey Blaylock. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (www.caaws.org/donate).

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 2, 2020
Gloria was a wonderful and beautiful woman who's dedication to family and service of education to many students in the Baton Rouge community speak volumes of her character. She was a wonderful neighbor who was fun, thoughtful and caring. We will miss Gloria and send our deepest condolences to her family.
Mary Kay & Sumpter Davis
Neighbor
October 2, 2020
John and Teri, please accept our warmest condolences, we are deeply sorry for your loss.

“As you grieve your loss, remember not only that she died, but that she lived.”
-unknown

We love you both, and we are here for you however needed.

Love Charlie and Jo Ann
Charles & Jo Ann Pike
Friend
October 1, 2020
You will be missed mom, but now you are with dad. Here is a picture showing your sly sense of humor.
John Newman
Son
October 1, 2020
Gloria was the most wonderful mother-in-law. She treated me like her daughter from the day I met her; so many years ago. Alzheimer's robbed her memory but her love for all of us was stronger than the disease. I will miss her terribly, she was a great lady.
Teri Newman
Daughter
