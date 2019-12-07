Gloria Jean Woods

Obituary
Gloria Jean Woods passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 30, 2019 at the age of 77. Cherishing her memories are her children, Kermas Anthony Patterson (Deneen) of Baton Rouge, LA, Cheryl Denise Patterson of Fairfield, CA, Randall K. Patterson (Patricia) of Seminole, OK and Darrow Wayne Patterson of Bronx, NY. Her siblings, Beverly Woods-Hill of Brooklyn, NY, Bert Woods of Los Angeles, CA, Lawrence Woods, Jr. (Imogene) of Los Angeles, CA, Evelyn Woods of Washington, DC and Patricia Gail Woods of Daphne, AL; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren. She also leaves nieces, nephew and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 14, 2019 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am, Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church, 6538 Mickens Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Eugene Harris, officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019
