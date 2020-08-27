1/1
Gloria Lomas Green
Gloria Lomas Green, a resident of Gonzales, Departed her earthly life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence in Gonzales. She was 70 years old visiting at Do Right Full Gospel Baptist Church, Gonzales, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9AM until religious service time 11AM. Interment in church cemetery. Gloria leaves to celebrate life and cherish her memory (2) two devoted children (1) one daughter Jacquelyn Rayne (Kenny) Lewis Sr. (1) one son Leonard Phillip (Esther) Green Jr. (8) Eight grandchildren Kenny Jr., Brandin, Jordin Lewis, Cameron and Caris Green, Jade Harris, Oscar Varando all of Gonzales, La and Darrin Lewis of Carson, Ca. (4) Four Sisters Geraldine (Michael) Levy Sr. of Head of Island, La. Cathy and Helen Lomas and Lorraine Glover all of Prairieville, La. (3) Three brothers James (Inez) Lomas Sr. of Gonzales, La., Eddie Lee Lomas Sr of Sorrento, La., and Robin (Sharon) Lomas of Prairieville, La. (2) Two Aunts Sophie Jones and Edna Howard of Baton Rouge, La.(6) Six Sister-in-laws Sharon and Maureen Lomas of Gonzales, La., Betty (Elder Lionel) Pollard, Joyce Ann Gibbs, Doris (Robert) Webb, and Shirlene Scott. (7) Seven Brother-in-laws Eugene, Jr., Eddie Lee, James (Dorothy), Jessie (Regina), Frank (Joyce), Norman (Jean), Norris (Stephanie) Gibbs. (1) one Godchild Tri'Chelle Owens Brown and (3) Three long-time friends Betty Thompson Coppage, Betty Allison and LeAndrew Miles and a good friend Audrey Jackson Massey. Gloria leaves us with her never-ending love, spreading her love through her nieces, nephews, and friends in which she reared and taught. Sister Gloria was proceeded in death by her devoted loving husband Leonard Green Sr., Mother and Father Augustine and Sidney Lomas, Sr., (3) Three Brothers Sidney Jr., John Albert, and Harry Lomas. Her Mother-in-laws Louise H. Youngblood and Ruth Gibbs. Father-in-laws Eugene Gibbs and Melvin Youngblood. (1) one God-son Reginal (Duffy) Thompson. Nephew Sidney Lomas. (1) one Sister -in-law Dora Lomas.(3) Three Brother-in-laws Terry and Charles Gibbs, and Donald Gaddis, Sr.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Our Prayers & Thoughts are with You and Your Family.
Wanda Darville
Family
