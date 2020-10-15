1/1
Gloria Mae Alexis Brown
Gloria Mae Alexis Brown, at the age of 74, departed this earthly life and stepped into eternity on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. She was the daughter of the late George Alexis, Sr., and the late Rebecca Alexis Ellis. Gloria was the wife of the late Elton "Big Eye" Brown and the loving mother of Calette Brown, Lynne (Gary) Brown Joseph, and Elton (Quashana) Brown, Jr. She was the sister of Freddie Mae Jones, Donnell Alexis, Fredrick Alexis, and Troy Campbell. She was the sister-in-law of Lille Brown, Alton (Lillie) Brown, Audrey Alexis, Morris (Doris) Bowser, and Patricia Carr. Gloria is also survived by sixteen adoring grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four Godchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at The Greater King Triumph Baptist Church, 2572 Lionel Washington Street, Lutcher, LA at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Pastor Charlie Jones, Sr. will be officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, building capacity will be limited. Visitation will also be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Bardell's Mortuary, 3856 Hwy 44, Mt. Airy, LA. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Services entrusted to Bardell's Mortuary. Information: (985) 535-6837.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bardell's Mortuary
OCT
17
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Greater King Triumph Baptist Church
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
The Greater King Triumph Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bardell's Mortuary
3856 Louisiana 44
Mt. Airy, LA 70076
(985) 535-6837
October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
DEBRA ANDERSON
October 14, 2020
If you ever needed some one to lift you up. Mrs. Gloria prayed and sing. If you ever needed to feel welcomed Mrs. Gloria did that too. When she sing This Morning when I Rose, felt like walking. She did that felt like talking. She did that too felt like shouting we both did that. I will deeply miss Mrs. Gloria. A Faithfully Choir
Sandra Jno-Baptiste
Friend
October 13, 2020
Her kids is my relative by her husband..Lynn and i was so close in our school days..thru sleepovers .to parties..Mrs. Gloria treated me as 1 of her own..she was so sweet..a beautiful lady inside and out..Mrs. Gloria get your rest angel
Family y'all hv my deepest condolences
Shantel James
Family
October 13, 2020
Deepest sympathy and prayers. Weeping may endure for the night but joy comes in the morning. Look to the hills from which comes your help. Love you guys.❤❤
Linda Manuel Hayes
Friend
October 12, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathies for the Brown Family. I know Gloria will be greatly missed but she will never be forgotten. The beautiful memories you shared with her will remain in your hearts forever. Malachi 3:16
Crystal Dale
