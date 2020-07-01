Gloria Mae Edwards Dickerson a native of White Castle and resident of Benton Harbor, Michigan, transitioned on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Spectrum Lakeland Health Hospice Center in Saint Joseph, Michigan. She leaves to cherish her memory; three children: Maurice Dickerson, Wanda Edwards, and Patrick (Ellen) Dickerson eight sisters, one brother, two grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Viewing on Thursday July 2, 2020, at Roscoe Mortuary-Plaquemine from 5-7pm. Services will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Asberry Methodist Church-White Castle at 11am.

