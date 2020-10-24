Gloria Mae Jordan Hall was called to rest from the labors of the world on October 17, 2020, at the age of 81 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and she is now resting with her Heavenly Father and Savior. To the union of her late parents, Wilmer Jordan and Beatrice Sterling Jordan., her earthly life began November 26, 1938. Accepting Christ as her savior as a third grader, she was baptized by the late Reverend J. A. Hayes at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church where she was actively involved. Living on Southern University Campus for four years as a student, she attended and was confirmed as a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church and remained active until after her marriage to Fred Douglas Hall, her high school sweetheart, on November 23, 1963. "Believing that a family that prays together stays together," Gloria joined the Star Hill Baptist Church, under the pastoral leadership of the late Reverend Huey P. Greene. A devoted, accomplished and enthusiastic educator-administrator, Gloria, an honor graduate of Scott Street Elementary and Capitol Junior-Senior High Schools, received a full four-year scholarship from Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in 1957, affording her tuition, books, room and board, along with other necessities for living on the campus of Southern University. In 1961, with honors, she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Science, specializing in Chemistry, from Southern University. Immediately upon graduation, she became a mathematics teacher and assisted the Girls' Basketball coach at her Alma Mater, Capitol Junior Senior High School. Continuing her studies, Gloria was awarded a Master's Degree in Supervision and Administration, and later received more than 50 hours of further study from other universities in and out of the state. As a master teacher, she was selected to teach at the newly opened and integrated Tara High School in 1970. In 1980, Gloria was selected as Assistant Principal for Instruction at Zachary High School, retiring from there in 1996. Other employment included teaching in Upward Bound and the Headstart Supplement Programs at Southern University; Assistant Principal for Instruction at Belaire High School and as a Mathematics Interventionist at Istrouma High School and Crestworth Learning Academy. Professionally, Gloria, honored as an outstanding teacher and administrator, held membership and participated in local, state and national organizations including the National Education Association, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, Louisiana Education Association, Louisiana Association of Educators, Louisiana Association of Principals, Parish Education Association, East Baton Rouge Council of Assistant Principals, Advisory Panel for Louisiana Teacher Assessment Program, and the Southern University Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa Professional Fraternity. She was recognized as an East Baton Rouge Parish Outstanding Assistant Principal. As an active and concerned citizen, she served on many committees, commissions and task forces, often selected for leadership roles. Gloria also served on many EBR Parish School Board Committees, including a Parish Superintendent Selection Committee. With unselfish devotion and distinguished service, Gloria's leadership positions in organizations included the first female president of Baranco-Clark Branch YMCA Board of Directors and the EBR Chapter of Southern University Alumni Federation. Active in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated since 1959, she attained Life Member and Golden Soror status as a member of Gamma Eta Omega Chapter where she served as president and in other leadership positions, attending national, regional and state conferences. Gloria was also a Life Member of the NAACP, Southern University National Alumni Association and the Capitol High School Alumni Association. A community activist, Gloria, was vice president of the Board of Directors of Volunteers in Public Schools and also served on its Advisory Board; president and secretary of the BR Council on Human Relations; president of 100 Black Women of Greater Baton Rouge; president of the BR Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and Regional Parliamentarian; president of the Baton Rouge Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation and a board member of LA Association for Sickle Cell Anemia; board member and secretary for the Community Association for the Welfare of School Children; Advisory Board Member for Baton Rouge Community College Learning Resource Center and she was a board member and secretary for the Louisiana New School Board of Directors. Gloria, a longtime member of Les Belles Femme Toujours Civic and Social Club, served in leadership roles and she was an active member with the Scarlet Gems with Purple Luster Chapter of the National Red Hat Society. She was a charter member and treasurer of Avant Garde Baton Rouge Chapter of The Society, Incorporated. An active volunteer with ExxonMobil Retirees Club, she instructed job-seeking applicants in mathematics and test-taking skills and she volunteered with the club at Knock Knock Children's Museum. Gloria and husband Fred enjoyed traveling via car, motorhome, air, rail, and water. Her travels carried her throughout most of the USA, Alaska; eight European Countries, Canada, Mexico, and the Eastern and Western Caribbean Islands. A member of the National African American Recreational Vehicles Association, Gloria chaired the National Scholarship Committee for many years. A charter member and officer of the Wheelin' Eagles RV Club, she and Fred, later joined the Rollin' Buccaneers RV Club where she served as secretary and in other leadership roles, receiving honorary status. To celebrate and cherish memories of her life are two sons, Fred Douglas Hall, Jr., and Farrell DeAngelo Hall, Sr. and wife Valarie; Granddaughter Jordan Marie Hall and her mother, Daughter-in-Law Michele; Grandsons Farrell, Jr., Twins Caleb and Christian, and Charles Hall; two sisters, Geraldine Jordan Duheart Barnes, Shirley Williams Robinson and Brothers-in-law Louis Hall and wife Ruther, and Joseph Hall and wife Katie; God-daughters Felicia Preston Jones, Shonda Stampley, Jerralynn Terrance and Christina Keys White and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, an infant son, parents, brother, Wilbert "Ace" Jordan, sisters Bernadine J. Duplantier and Sue Chrisentery and other relatives. Viewing will be held at Star Hill Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 starting at 9:00 am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Capital Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA.

